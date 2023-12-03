Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: San Fran. 5-2, Arizona State 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be playing at home against the San Fran. Dons at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Desert Financial Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.3% better than the opposition, a fact Arizona State proved on Wednesday. They took down the Bearkats 78-61. The win made it back-to-back wins for Arizona State.

Arizona State can attribute much of their success to Jose Perez, who scored 24 points along with 8 rebounds. Frankie Collins was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 7 assists and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Fran. had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 76-58 victory over the Golden Gophers. 76 seems to be a good number for San Fran. as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

San Fran.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jonathan Mogbo led the charge by dropping a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Marcus Williams, who scored 20 points.

The Sun Devils' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for the Dons, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Arizona State took a serious blow against San Fran. when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 97-60. Will Arizona State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Arizona State and San Fran. both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.