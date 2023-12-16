Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: TCU 7-1, Arizona State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a holiday battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Dickies Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Arizona State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 89-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Toreros. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Despite their loss, Arizona State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamiya Neal, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Neal has scored all season. Jose Perez was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, TCU unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 74-66 to the Tigers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points TCU has scored all season.

TCU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Micah Peavy, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and three steals, and Emanuel Miller who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for TCU was Jameer Nelson Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Sun Devils' loss was their third straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 6-3. As for the Horned Frogs, their loss dropped their record down to 7-1.

Arizona State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Arizona State couldn't quite finish off TCU when the teams last played back in March and fell 72-70. Can Arizona State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arizona State is a big 8.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

TCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.