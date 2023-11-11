Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Texas So. 0-1, Arizona State 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be playing at home against the Texas So. Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. Neither Arizona State nor Texas So. could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Arizona State kicked off their season on the road on Wednesday and hit a couple of potholes. The matchup between the Sun Devils and the Bulldogs wasn't particularly close, with the Sun Devils falling 71-56.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Texas So. found out the hard way on Monday. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Lobos, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 92-55.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Texas So. failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 55 points. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as New Mexico scored 92.

Both these teams took a loss in their season openers, leaving them with identical 0-1 records.

Arizona State and Texas So. were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but Arizona State came up empty-handed after a 67-66 loss. Will Arizona State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Arizona State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas So..