USC Trojans @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: USC 8-10, Arizona State 10-7

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX

Arizona State is 2-8 against USC since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Arizona State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bruins by a score of 68-66. It was the first time this season that Arizona State let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, Arizona State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamiya Neal, who scored 13 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Frankie Collins, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, USC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-67 bruising from the Wildcats. USC has not had much luck with Arizona recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from DJ Rodman, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Sun Devils' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-7. As for the Trojans, they bumped their record down to 8-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Arizona State was able to grind out a solid victory over USC in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 77-72. Will Arizona State repeat their success, or does USC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

USC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.