Halftime Report

Arizona State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 41-36 lead against Utah.

If Arizona State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-5 in no time. On the other hand, Utah will have to make due with an 11-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Utah 11-2, Arizona State 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Washington scored an imposing 90 points on Sunday, Utah still came out on top. The Utes walked away with a 95-90 victory over the Huskies. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 2:02 mark of the first half, when Utah was facing a 44-29 deficit.

Utah can attribute much of their success to Branden Carlson, who scored 34 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Those 34 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Rollie Worster, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Sunday the Sun Devils sidestepped the Golden Bears for a 71-69 victory. Arizona State was down 43-27 with 16:16 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy two-point win.

Frankie Collins was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 25 points along with six steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Utes' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Sun Devils, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Utah just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Utah's sizeable advantage in that area, Arizona State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Utah is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.