Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Washington State 21-6, Arizona State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Washington State Cougars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Desert Financial Arena.

Arizona State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Huskies on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 84-82. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for Arizona State, who almost overcame a 25 point deficit.

Despite the loss, Arizona State got a solid performance out of Frankie Collins, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Collins didn't help Arizona State's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Washington State entered their tilt with the Wildcats with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. The Cougars sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-74 victory over the Wildcats on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Jaylen Wells, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Rueben Chinyelu was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sun Devils have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-14 record this season. As for the Cougars, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 21-6.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arizona State lost to the Cougars at home by a decisive 75-58 margin in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Arizona State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Arizona State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.