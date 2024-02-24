Who's Playing
Washington State Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils
Current Records: Washington State 21-6, Arizona State 13-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Washington State Cougars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Desert Financial Arena.
Arizona State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Huskies on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 84-82. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for Arizona State, who almost overcame a 25 point deficit.
Despite the loss, Arizona State got a solid performance out of Frankie Collins, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Collins didn't help Arizona State's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.
Meanwhile, Washington State entered their tilt with the Wildcats with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. The Cougars sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-74 victory over the Wildcats on Thursday.
Among those leading the charge was Jaylen Wells, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Rueben Chinyelu was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Sun Devils have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-14 record this season. As for the Cougars, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 21-6.
Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Arizona State lost to the Cougars at home by a decisive 75-58 margin in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Arizona State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Arizona State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Washington State 75 vs. Arizona State 58
- Jan 05, 2023 - Arizona State 77 vs. Washington State 71
- Feb 12, 2022 - Arizona State 58 vs. Washington State 55
- Dec 01, 2021 - Washington State 51 vs. Arizona State 29
- Mar 10, 2021 - Arizona State 64 vs. Washington State 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Arizona State 77 vs. Washington State 74
- Mar 07, 2020 - Arizona State 83 vs. Washington State 74
- Jan 29, 2020 - Washington State 67 vs. Arizona State 65
- Feb 07, 2019 - Washington State 91 vs. Arizona State 70
- Feb 04, 2018 - Arizona State 88 vs. Washington State 78