How to watch Arizona State vs. CCSU: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arizona State (home) vs. CCSU (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 0-1; CCSU 0-2

Last Season Records: Arizona State 22-10; CCSU 11-20

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are staying on the road on Thursday, facing off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10 p.m. ET at Wells-Fargo Arena.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the St. John's Red Storm took down CCSU 87-57 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arizona State also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (34) and lost 81-71 to the Colorado Buffaloes. G Alonzo Verge had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 29 minutes but picked up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

CCSU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past two games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils enter the game with only 80.5 points allowed per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. As for Arizona State, they come into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest points allowed per game in the league at 81. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.