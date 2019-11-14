How to watch Arizona State vs. CCSU: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Arizona State vs. Central Connecticut State basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona State (home) vs. CCSU (away)
Current Records: Arizona State 0-1; CCSU 0-2
Last Season Records: Arizona State 22-10; CCSU 11-20
What to Know
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are staying on the road on Thursday, facing off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10 p.m. ET at Wells-Fargo Arena.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the St. John's Red Storm took down CCSU 87-57 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Arizona State also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (34) and lost 81-71 to the Colorado Buffaloes. G Alonzo Verge had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 29 minutes but picked up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.
CCSU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past two games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils enter the game with only 80.5 points allowed per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. As for Arizona State, they come into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest points allowed per game in the league at 81. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Wiseman drops lawsuit against NCAA
The 5-star freshman has been playing despite being labeled 'likely ineligible' by the NCAA
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State jumps in top 10
Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes looked sharp in their 25-point victory vs. Villanova on Wednesday
-
Griffin motivates his kids the right way
Griffin has a son playing for Illinois, a daughter playing for UConn and his youngest son just...
-
Top early-season tournaments
You don't have to wait until March Madness to be filling out brackets, November has several...
-
Podcast: Historical upset of UK
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss recruiting developments in the Big 12
-
UMass hits nearly full-court shot
Sean East makes the shot of his life in win over Northeastern
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...