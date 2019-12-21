How to watch Arizona State vs. Creighton: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Creighton @ Arizona State

Current Records: Creighton 9-2; Arizona State 8-3

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Arizona State Sun Devils will compete for holiday cheer at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells-Fargo Arena. The Bluejays are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Creighton was able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday, winning 83-73. Four players on the Bluejays scored in the double digits: G Marcus Zegarowski (20), G Ty-Shon Alexander (19), G Mitch Ballock (17), and G Denzel Mahoney (14).

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: ASU lost to the Saint Mary's Gaels on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 96-56. G Alonzo Verge did his best for ASU, finishing with 43 points (a whopping 77% of their total).

Creighton isn't expected to pull this one out (ASU is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Bluejays might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Creighton's victory lifted them to 9-2 while Arizona State's loss dropped them down to 8-3. We'll see if the Bluejays can repeat their recent success or if the Sun Devils bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.99

Odds

The Sun Devils are a 3-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 149

Series History

Arizona State and Creighton both have one win in their last two games.