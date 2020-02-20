How to watch Arizona State vs. Oregon: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Oregon @ Arizona State

Current Records: Oregon 20-6; Arizona State 17-8

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 1-8 against the #14 Oregon Ducks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. ASU and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. ASU is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Sun Devils didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the California Golden Bears on Sunday, but they still walked away with an 80-75 win. ASU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Remy Martin, who had 22 points and five assists, and guard Alonzo Verge, who had 22 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the Ducks strolled past the Utah Utes with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 80-62. Oregon can attribute much of their success to guard Will Richardson, who had 18 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds, and guard Payton Pritchard, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

ASU is now 17-8 while Oregon sits at 20-6. ASU is 11-5 after wins this season, Oregon 15-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oregon have won eight out of their last nine games against Arizona State.