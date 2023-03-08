Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Arizona State

Regular Season Records: Oregon State 11-20; Arizona State 20-11

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers haven't won a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Oregon State and ASU are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Beavers should still be feeling good after a victory, while ASU will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Oregon State sidestepped the California Golden Bears for a 69-66 win. Forward Glenn Taylor Jr. took over for Oregon State, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

Speaking of close games: the Sun Devils were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 68-65 to the USC Trojans. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just five points on 1-for-11 shooting.

The Beavers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oregon State is stumbling into the contest with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.4 on average. The Sun Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 10-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Oregon State.