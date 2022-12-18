Who's Playing

San Diego @ Arizona State

Current Records: San Diego 6-5; Arizona State 10-1

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Desert Financial Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

San Diego took their matchup against the UC San Diego Tritons on Monday by a conclusive 84-58 score. The Toreros can attribute much of their success to guard Marcellus Earlington, who had 21 points. Earlington had some trouble finding his footing against the California Baptist Lancers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday ASU proved too difficult a challenge. The Sun Devils came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bluejays, sneaking past 73-71. ASU's guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 19 points and five boards.

The Toreros are now 6-5 while ASU sits at 10-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Sun Devils' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.60%, which places them fourth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.