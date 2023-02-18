Who's Playing

Utah @ Arizona State

Current Records: Utah 17-10; Arizona State 18-9

What to Know

The Utah Utes lost both of their matches to the Arizona State Sun Devils last season on scores of 62-64 and 61-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Utah's road trip will continue as they head to Desert Financial Arena at 6 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against ASU. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Utes have to be hurting after a devastating 88-62 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday. Center Branden Carlson (19 points) was the top scorer for Utah.

Meanwhile, ASU came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, falling 67-59. The top scorer for ASU was guard DJ Horne (15 points).

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The Utes are now 17-10 while the Sun Devils sit at 18-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them fourth in college basketball. ASU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them fifth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a 3-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona State and Utah both have five wins in their last ten games.