Who's Playing
Washington State @ Arizona State
Current Records: Washington State 6-9; Arizona State 11-3
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Washington State and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cougars winning the first 51-29 on the road and ASU taking the second 58-55.
Washington State was able to grind out a solid victory over the USC Trojans on Sunday, winning 81-71. Washington State got double-digit scores from five players: forward DJ Rodman (16), guard Jabe Mullins (16), guard Justin Powell (15), guard TJ Bamba (14), and forward Mouhamed Gueye (12).
Meanwhile, ASU entered their contest against the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Sun Devils came up short against Arizona, falling 69-60. The top scorer for ASU was guard Frankie Collins (12 points).
Washington State's win lifted them to 6-9 while Arizona State's loss dropped them down to 11-3. We'll see if Washington State can repeat their recent success or if ASU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Washington State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Arizona State 58 vs. Washington State 55
- Dec 01, 2021 - Washington State 51 vs. Arizona State 29
- Mar 10, 2021 - Arizona State 64 vs. Washington State 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Arizona State 77 vs. Washington State 74
- Mar 07, 2020 - Arizona State 83 vs. Washington State 74
- Jan 29, 2020 - Washington State 67 vs. Arizona State 65
- Feb 07, 2019 - Washington State 91 vs. Arizona State 70
- Feb 04, 2018 - Arizona State 88 vs. Washington State 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - Washington State 86 vs. Arizona State 71
- Jan 29, 2017 - Washington State 91 vs. Arizona State 83
- Feb 06, 2016 - Arizona State 67 vs. Washington State 55
- Jan 14, 2016 - Arizona State 84 vs. Washington State 73