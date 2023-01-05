Who's Playing

Washington State @ Arizona State

Current Records: Washington State 6-9; Arizona State 11-3

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Washington State and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cougars winning the first 51-29 on the road and ASU taking the second 58-55.

Washington State was able to grind out a solid victory over the USC Trojans on Sunday, winning 81-71. Washington State got double-digit scores from five players: forward DJ Rodman (16), guard Jabe Mullins (16), guard Justin Powell (15), guard TJ Bamba (14), and forward Mouhamed Gueye (12).

Meanwhile, ASU entered their contest against the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Sun Devils came up short against Arizona, falling 69-60. The top scorer for ASU was guard Frankie Collins (12 points).

Washington State's win lifted them to 6-9 while Arizona State's loss dropped them down to 11-3. We'll see if Washington State can repeat their recent success or if ASU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Washington State.