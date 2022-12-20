Who's Playing

Montana State @ No. 5 Arizona

Current Records: Montana State 7-5; Arizona 10-1

What to Know

The #5 Arizona Wildcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Montana State Bobcats at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Arizona didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 victory. Four players on Arizona scored in the double digits: forward Azuolas Tubelis (19), center Oumar Ballo (18), guard Pelle Larsson (17), and guard Courtney Ramey (13).

Meanwhile, Montana State was totally in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Northwest University Eagles 144-59 at home.

Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Montana State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 10-1 and the Bobcats to 7-5. Azuolas Tubelis will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points along with nine boards this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Montana State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 21-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.