How to watch Arizona vs. N. Arizona: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. N. Arizona (away)

Last Season Records: Arizona 17-15; N. Arizona 10-21

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 6th at McKale Memorial Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. While Arizona was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-15. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Northern Arizona (10-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Arizona has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 23-point favorite against the Lumberjacks.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Arizona have won both of the games they've played against N. Arizona in the last five years.