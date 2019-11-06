How to watch Arizona vs. N. Arizona: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. N. Arizona (away)
Last Season Records: Arizona 17-15; N. Arizona 10-21
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 6th at McKale Memorial Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. While Arizona was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-15. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Northern Arizona (10-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Arizona has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 23-point favorite against the Lumberjacks.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
Arizona have won both of the games they've played against N. Arizona in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2017 - Arizona 101 vs. N. Arizona 67
- Dec 16, 2015 - Arizona 92 vs. N. Arizona 37
