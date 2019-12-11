How to watch Arizona vs. Nebraska Omaha: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Arizona vs. Nebraska Omaha basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Arizona (home) vs. Nebraska Omaha (away)
Current Records: Arizona 9-1; Nebraska Omaha 5-6
What to Know
The #15 Arizona Wildcats will be playing in front of their home fans against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona has seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability Nebraska Omaha is surely hoping to exploit.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Baylor Bears took down the Wildcats 63-58 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha came up short against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, falling 73-65.
Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 147
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
