How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Arizona

Current Records: Oregon State 15-10; Arizona 18-7

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. The Beavers and the #24 Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be feeling good after a win, while Oregon State will be looking to right the ship.

Oregon State has to be aching after a bruising 69-47 defeat to the Colorado Buffaloes this past Saturday. Forward Tres Tinkle wasn't much of a difference maker for Oregon State and finished with ten points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Arizona was able to grind out a solid victory over the Stanford Cardinal this past Saturday, winning 69-60. Arizona's forward Zeke Nnaji did his thing and dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards.

Oregon State is now 15-10 while Arizona sits at 18-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Beavers rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. Arizona is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 24th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won six out of their last seven games against Oregon State.