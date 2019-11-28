How to watch Arizona vs. Pepperdine: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 14 Arizona (home) vs. Pepperdine (away)

Current Records: Arizona 6-0; Pepperdine 3-3

What to Know

The #14 Arizona Wildcats will take on the Pepperdine Waves at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Anaheim Convention Center. Arizona is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

Everything came up roses for the Wildcats against the Long Beach State Beach on Sunday as the team secured a 104-67 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Wildcats was G Nico Mannion, who had 22 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Pepperdine, but luck did not. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Sacramento State Hornets took down Pepperdine 77-72. F Kessler Edwards and F Kameron Edwards were two go-getters for Pepperdine despite the defeat. The former dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks, while the latter had 20 points along with eight rebounds. Edwards didn't help his team much against the Southern California Trojans, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Arizona's win lifted them to 6-0 while Pepperdine's loss dropped them down to 3-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona enters the contest with 87.7 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But the Waves rank 20th in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 79.8 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California

Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 15-point favorite against the Waves.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.