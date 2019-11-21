How to watch Arizona vs. South Dakota State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 14 Arizona (home) vs. South Dakota State (away)

Current Records: Arizona 4-0; South Dakota State 4-2

What to Know

The #14 Arizona Wildcats will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona has bulldozed their previous four opponents, so South Dakota State might have their hands full.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Wildcats took down the New Mexico St. Aggies 83-53 on Sunday. Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Zeke Nnaji, who had 19 points, and G Jemarl Baker Jr., who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota State beat the North Alabama Lions 78-73.

Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Arizona to 4-0 and South Dakota State to 4-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Jackrabbits.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.