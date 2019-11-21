How to watch Arizona vs. South Dakota State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Arizona vs. South Dakota State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 14 Arizona (home) vs. South Dakota State (away)
Current Records: Arizona 4-0; South Dakota State 4-2
What to Know
The #14 Arizona Wildcats will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona has bulldozed their previous four opponents, so South Dakota State might have their hands full.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Wildcats took down the New Mexico St. Aggies 83-53 on Sunday. Arizona's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Zeke Nnaji, who had 19 points, and G Jemarl Baker Jr., who had 16 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota State beat the North Alabama Lions 78-73.
Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Arizona to 4-0 and South Dakota State to 4-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Jackrabbits.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 23-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
