Who's Playing

Southern @ No. 17 Arizona

Current Records: Southern 0-1; Arizona 1-0

What to Know

The #17 Arizona Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Southern Jaguars at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Everything came up roses for Arizona at home against the Nicholls State Colonels on Monday as the squad secured a 117-75 win. Among those leading the charge for Arizona was Azuolas Tubelis, who had 23 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Southern came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Monday, falling 66-56. A silver lining for Southern was the play of Bryson Etienne, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 24.5-point spread.

Arizona's victory brought them up to 1-0 while the Jaguars' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona comes into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. Less enviably, Southern is 23rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 71.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Southern.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.