How to watch Arizona vs. Stanford: TV, streaming online, pick, line, predictions

Arizona looked left for dead early in the season after a horrendous three-game skid in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis. But since then, the Wildcats are 12-1 and tied for first in the Pac-12 standings at 5-1 with Stanford -- their challenger on Saturday.

Arizona's bounceback has been stunning, but Stanford's has been even more so. The Cardinal, after essentially torpedoing their NCAA Tournament hopes with an atrocious showing in non-conference play, are 5-1 in league play with wins over Southern Cal, UCLA and Arizona State to boot. They've got a chance to continue their stunning rise on Saturday, and a win over Arizona would be their best on their resume yet.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 4 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET Where : Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.



: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif. TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis

Game Forecast : SportsLine

: SportsLine Latest line: Arizona by 5

Incredibly, Arizona and Stanford are both 5-1 in Pac-12 play. So this game will determine the outright leader in the conference. I like Zona as a slight road favorite to win the game, but take Stanford to cover and keep it close. Pick: Stanford +5