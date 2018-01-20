How to watch Arizona vs. Stanford: TV, streaming online, pick, line, predictions

The Wildcats face a surging Stanford team that has risen as a potential Pac-12 contender

Arizona looked left for dead early in the season after a horrendous three-game skid in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis. But since then, the Wildcats are 12-1 and tied for first in the Pac-12 standings at 5-1 with Stanford -- their challenger on Saturday.

Arizona's bounceback has been stunning, but Stanford's has been even more so. The Cardinal, after essentially torpedoing their NCAA Tournament hopes with an atrocious showing in non-conference play, are 5-1 in league play with wins over Southern Cal, UCLA and Arizona State to boot. They've got a chance to continue their stunning rise on Saturday, and a win over Arizona would be their best on their resume yet.

arizona-stanford.jpg

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Game Forecast: SportsLine
  • Latest line: Arizona by 5

Incredibly, Arizona and Stanford are both 5-1 in Pac-12 play. So this game will determine the outright leader in the conference. I like Zona as a slight road favorite to win the game, but take Stanford to cover and keep it close. Pick: Stanford +5

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories