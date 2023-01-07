Who's Playing

Washington State @ Arizona

Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars haven't won a game against the #5 Arizona Wildcats since Feb. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Washington State is on the road again Saturday and plays against the Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a win, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.

Washington State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. One thing holding Washington State back was the mediocre play of guard TJ Bamba, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Arizona sidestepped the Washington Huskies for a 70-67 victory. It was another big night for the Wildcats' forward Azuolas Tubelis, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds along with four blocks.

The Cougars are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Washington State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Washington State is now 6-10 while Arizona sits at 14-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Washington State has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Wildcats' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.10% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 13-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona have won ten out of their last 11 games against Washington State.