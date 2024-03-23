Halftime Report

Arizona is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against Dayton.

If Arizona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-8 in no time. On the other hand, Dayton will have to make due with a 25-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Dayton 24-6, Arizona 24-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats and the Dayton Flyers will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center. The Wildcats pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 9.5-point favorite Flyers.

In what's become a running theme this season, Arizona gave their fans yet another huge victory on Thursday. They blew past LBSU 85-65. Winning is a bit easier when you make ten more threes than your opponent, as the Wildcats did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kylan Boswell, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and two steals. Boswell didn't help Arizona's cause all that much against Oregon last Friday but the same can't be said for this game. Caleb Love was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dayton posted their closest victory since November 29, 2023 on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Nevada 63-60. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Flyers were down 17 points with 7:39 left in the second half.

Among those leading the charge was DaRon Holmes II, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Koby Brea, who scored 15 points.

Arizona has been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 26-8 record this season. As for Dayton, their win bumped their record up to 25-7.

Odds

Arizona is a big 9.5-point favorite against Dayton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.