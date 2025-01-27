Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Iowa State 17-2, Arizona 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, Arizona didn't have too much trouble with Colorado as they won 78-63.

Arizona's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Anthony Dell'Orso, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points. Those six threes gave Dell'Orso a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Tobe Awaka, who posted eight points in addition to 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa State strolled past Arizona State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 76-61. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cyclones.

Curtis Jones and Joshua Jefferson were among the main playmakers for Iowa State as the former had 33 points in addition to seven rebounds and three steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they won, Iowa State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Arizona has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for Iowa State, their win bumped their record up to 17-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Arizona is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Arizona is a slight 1-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.