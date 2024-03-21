Halftime Report

Arizona is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 41-35 lead against LBSU.

If Arizona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 26-8 in no time. On the other hand, LBSU will have to make due with a 21-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: LBSU 18-14, Arizona 24-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Arizona has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the LBSU Beach are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center in a Pac-12 postseason contest.

Arizona probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against USC. The Wildcats fell 67-59 to the Ducks on Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Arizona has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, LBSU entered their tilt with UC Davis with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Beach managed a 74-70 victory over the Aggies on Saturday. That's two games straight that LBSU has won by exactly four points.

LBSU can attribute much of their success to Marcus Tsohonis, who scored 25 points along with two steals, and Lassina Traore, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 25-8. As for the Beach, their victory bumped their record up to 21-14.

Everything came up roses for Arizona against LBSU in their previous matchup back in November of 2019 as the squad secured a 104-67 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arizona is a big 20-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won all of the games they've played against LBSU in the last 9 years.