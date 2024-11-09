Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Old Dominion 0-1, Arizona 1-0

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Arizona Wildcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Old Dominion is leaving town to face Arizona after disappointing their home crowd in their season opener. Old Dominion lost 83-82 to Buffalo on a last-minute jump shot From Tyson Dunn. The Monarchs' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row dating back to last season.

Despite the loss, Old Dominion had strong showings from Stephaun Walker, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Robert Davis Jr., who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Buffalo only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Arizona was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They took their matchup on Monday with ease, bagging a 93-64 win over Canisius. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-30.

Arizona got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaden Bradley out in front who went 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of KJ Lewis, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus two steals and two blocks.

Old Dominion must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 31.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a mediocre 6-22-1 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Old Dominion considering the team was a sub-par 1-17 as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,542.39. On the other hand, Arizona will play as the favorite, and the team was 22-6 as such last season.

Odds

Arizona is a big 31.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 27-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

