Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: UCLA 8-10, Arizona 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Arizona and USC couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Wildcats strolled past the Trojans with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 82-67. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to ten on the offensive boards, as Arizona did.

Arizona's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Caleb Love, who scored 20 points along with five assists. Pelle Larsson was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Bruins sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-66 win over the Sun Devils on Wednesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:19 mark of the second half, when UCLA was facing a 39-24 deficit.

UCLA got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Adem Bona out in front who scored nine points along with seven blocks and six rebounds. Those seven blocks set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Lazar Stefanovic, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Wildcats have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which somehow isn't as good as their 13-4 record this season. As for the Bruins, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-10.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Arizona just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Arizona's sizeable advantage in that area, UCLA will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arizona came out on top in a nail-biter against UCLA when the teams last played back in March of 2023, sneaking past 61-59. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does UCLA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCLA has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.