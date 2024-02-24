Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Arizona and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Washington 52-35.

If Arizona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-6 in no time. On the other hand, Washington will have to make due with a 15-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Washington 15-12, Arizona 20-6

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona. They and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center.

Arizona unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Cougars by a score of 77-74.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Caleb Love, who scored 27 points along with five assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Sun Devils 84-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than Koren Johnson, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and two steals. Braxton Meah was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats' loss ended a 13-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-6. As for the Huskies, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arizona just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've made 47.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Arizona's way against the Huskies in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the Wildcats made off with a 95-72 win. Will Arizona repeat their success, or do the Huskies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arizona is a big 16.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 14.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.