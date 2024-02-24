Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Washington 15-12, Arizona 20-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: CBS

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Arizona is 8-2 against the Huskies since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center.

After a string of six wins, Arizona's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell just short of the Cougars by a score of 77-74. Arizona didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Caleb Love, who scored 27 points along with five assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Sun Devils 84-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than Koren Johnson, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and two steals. Braxton Meah was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats' loss ended a 13-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-6. As for the Huskies, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Arizona's way against the Huskies in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the Wildcats made off with a 95-72 win. Will Arizona repeat their success, or do the Huskies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arizona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.