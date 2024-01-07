Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Arkansas Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Arkansas Pine Bluff leads 30-28 over Alabama A&M.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-12, Arkansas Pine Bluff 5-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 6th at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Arkansas Pine Bluff will be strutting in after a win while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Arkansas Pine Bluff scored the most points they've had all season to find success back in December of 2023. They put a hurting on the Royals at home to the tune of 125-75. The win was a breath of fresh air for Arkansas Pine Bluff as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 93-73 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-24.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cameron Tucker, who scored 11 points along with five assists.

The Golden Lions' victory bumped their record up to 5-8. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their ninth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M, though, as they've only made 26.3% of their threes per game this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Alabama A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Arkansas Pine Bluff is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 2-7, while Alabama A&M is 4-9.

Odds

Arkansas Pine Bluff is a 3.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167 points.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.