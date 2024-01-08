Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Alabama State 6-8, Arkansas Pine Bluff 5-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The point spread may have favored Arkansas Pine Bluff last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 63-62 to the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Arkansas Pine Bluff in their matchups with Alabama A&M: they've now lost eight in a row.

Arkansas Pine Bluff struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Alabama A&M pulled down 15 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets had just enough and edged the Delta Devils out 54-51 on Saturday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Alabama State has scored all year.

The Golden Lions have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for the Hornets, their win ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Alabama State, though, as they've only made 28.9% of their threes per game this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Alabama State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff couldn't quite finish off Alabama State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 74-71. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama State is a slight 2-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.