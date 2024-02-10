Halftime Report

Alcorn State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 29-28 lead against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

If Alcorn State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-17 in no time. On the other hand, Arkansas Pine Bluff will have to make due with a 10-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Alcorn State 5-17, Arkansas Pine Bluff 10-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:35 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:35 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has been on the road for four straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:35 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Arkansas Pine Bluff and the Panthers couldn't quite live up to the 160.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Golden Lions were just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 75-74 to the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Alcorn State last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-67 to the Tigers. Alcorn State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Alcorn State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Golden Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 10-12. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Arkansas Pine Bluff have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.9 threes per game. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, the Braves will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Arkansas Pine Bluff is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 6-12, while Alcorn State is 9-12.

Odds

Arkansas Pine Bluff is a slight 1-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Lions as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.