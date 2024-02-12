Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Jackson State 9-14, Arkansas Pine Bluff 10-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jackson State is 10-0 against the Golden Lions since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The pair will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Despite being away, Jackson State is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Jackson State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 77-69 win over the Delta Devils on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 39.1% better than the opposition, as Jackson State's was.

Meanwhile, the Golden Lions came up short against the Braves on Saturday and fell 68-56. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Arkansas Pine Bluff in their matchups with the Braves: they've now lost eight in a row.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Golden Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-13.

Jackson State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Golden Lions in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 67-63 win. Does Jackson State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Golden Lions turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Jackson State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Series History

Jackson State has won all of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 5 years.