What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Golden Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is headed into Monday's matchup after beating the impressive 162.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Alabama State. Arkansas Pine Bluff fell just short of Alabama State by a score of 93-91 on Monday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Prairie View was able to grind out a solid victory over Miss Valley State on Saturday, taking the game 74-65.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-12. As for Prairie View, their win ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas Pine Bluff beat Prairie View 72-59 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does Arkansas Pine Bluff have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Prairie View is a solid 6-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.