Southern U. Jaguars @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Southern U. 10-8, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern U. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

Southern U. will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Grambling State, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Southern U. walked away with a 67-60 victory over Grambling State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 73-64 to Bethune-Cook.

Southern U. pushed their record up to 10-8 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-15.

Southern U. beat Arkansas Pine Bluff 80-66 in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern U. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.