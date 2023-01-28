Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-20; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9-12

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between the Delta Devils and the Southern Jaguars on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Mississippi Valley State falling 84-70 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff entered their contest against the Grambling Tigers on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell to Grambling 77-70.

The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 2-20 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 9-12. Mississippi Valley State is 2-17 after losses this year, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas-Pine Bluff have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Mississippi Valley State.