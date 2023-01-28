Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-20; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9-12

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between the Delta Devils and the Southern Jaguars on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Mississippi Valley State falling 84-70 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff entered their contest against the Grambling Tigers on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell to Grambling 77-70.

The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 2-20 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 9-12. Mississippi Valley State is 2-17 after losses this year, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-6.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas-Pine Bluff have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Mississippi Valley State.

  • Feb 26, 2022 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 93 vs. Mississippi Valley State 79
  • Jan 29, 2022 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74 vs. Mississippi Valley State 68
  • Mar 05, 2021 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
  • Jan 02, 2021 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 52
  • Mar 07, 2020 - Mississippi Valley State 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71
  • Jan 04, 2020 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80 vs. Mississippi Valley State 76
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 91 vs. Mississippi Valley State 57
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64 vs. Mississippi Valley State 52
  • Mar 06, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77 vs. Mississippi Valley State 73
  • Mar 03, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 94 vs. Mississippi Valley State 57
  • Jan 01, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 88 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77
  • Jan 02, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 105 vs. Mississippi Valley State 91
  • Mar 05, 2016 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
  • Jan 04, 2016 - Mississippi Valley State 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 60