Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 6-10; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-11
What to Know
The Prairie View A&M Panthers are 11-3 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Prairie View A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Panthers won both of their matches against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last season (75-58 and 92-84) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Prairie View A&M bagged a 67-60 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Arkansas-Pine Bluff sidestepped the Texas Southern Tigers for a 70-66 win.
Prairie View A&M is now 6-10 while the Golden Lions sit at 5-11. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.80% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Series History
Prairie View A&M have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Prairie View A&M 92 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84
- Jan 10, 2022 - Prairie View A&M 75 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58
- Feb 23, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 72 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Jan 25, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 22, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 69 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 67 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54
- Feb 25, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 48 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 44
- Jan 28, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 79 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63
- Feb 17, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 76 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72 vs. Prairie View A&M 66
- Feb 20, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55
- Jan 23, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71 vs. Prairie View A&M 68
- Feb 20, 2016 - Prairie View A&M 57 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55
- Jan 23, 2016 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45 vs. Prairie View A&M 44