Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 6-10; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5-11

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are 11-3 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Prairie View A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Panthers won both of their matches against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last season (75-58 and 92-84) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Prairie View A&M bagged a 67-60 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Arkansas-Pine Bluff sidestepped the Texas Southern Tigers for a 70-66 win.

Prairie View A&M is now 6-10 while the Golden Lions sit at 5-11. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.80% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.