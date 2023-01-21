Who's Playing
Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Southern 9-9; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-11
What to Know
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Jaguars and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 16 of 2019. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Golden Lions are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 77-71 on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Grambling Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern walked away with an 81-73 victory.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff took a serious blow against the Jaguars when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 99-51. Maybe the Golden Lions will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern have won ten out of their last 14 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Southern 99 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51
- Feb 13, 2021 - Southern 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Southern 88 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53
- Feb 15, 2020 - Southern 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49
- Jan 18, 2020 - Southern 75 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61 vs. Southern 45
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southern 69 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71 vs. Southern 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - Southern 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62
- Jan 13, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78 vs. Southern 76
- Feb 11, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 68 vs. Southern 61
- Jan 14, 2017 - Southern 76 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75
- Feb 13, 2016 - Southern 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58
- Jan 16, 2016 - Southern 69 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55