Who's Playing

Southern @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Southern 9-9; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-11

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Jaguars and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 16 of 2019. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Golden Lions are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 77-71 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Grambling Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern walked away with an 81-73 victory.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff took a serious blow against the Jaguars when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 99-51. Maybe the Golden Lions will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern have won ten out of their last 14 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.