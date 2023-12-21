Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 5-6, Arkansas 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Abilene Chr. has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bud Walton Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though UTEP scored an imposing 82 points on Sunday, Abilene Chr. still came out on top. The Wildcats walked away with an 88-82 win over the Miners. With that victory, Abilene Chr. brought their scoring average up to 76 points per game.

Meanwhile, Arkansas made the experts look like fools on Saturday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Lipscomb. They skirted past the Bisons 69-66. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Arkansas has scored all season.

Arkansas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Makhi Mitchell led the charge by scoring 12 points along with five rebounds. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played. Another player making a difference was Tramon Mark, who scored 17 points.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Razorbacks, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Abilene Chr. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While fans of Arkansas and Abilene Chr. were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Arkansas: they have a less-than-stellar 4-7 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 14.5-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.