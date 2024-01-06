Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Auburn 11-2, Arkansas 9-4

What to Know

Auburn has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Auburn has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 553 points over their last six contests.

Auburn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 20 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Quakers with a sharp 88-68 win on Tuesday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-32.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Broome continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played. K.D. Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arkansas scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They wrapped up 2023 with a 106-90 victory over the Seahawks. Winning may never get old, but Arkansas sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Keyon Menifield Jr., who scored 32 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Davonte Davis, who scored 14 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Tigers' win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.9 points. As for the Razorbacks, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Auburn just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've made 48.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Auburn is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Auburn is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Auburn.