Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Auburn 11-2, Arkansas 9-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Auburn has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Auburn has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 553 points over their last six contests.

Auburn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 20 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Quakers with a sharp 88-68 win on Tuesday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-32.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Broome continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played. K.D. Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arkansas scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They wrapped up 2023 with a 106-90 victory over the Seahawks. Winning may never get old, but Arkansas sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Keyon Menifield Jr., who scored 32 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Davonte Davis, who scored 14 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Tigers' win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.9 points. As for the Razorbacks, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Auburn couldn't quite finish off Arkansas in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 and fell 76-73. Can Auburn avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Auburn.