Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-0, Arkansas 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing at home against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Bud Walton Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Arkansas entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 93-59 victory over the Braves. With Arkansas ahead 46-22 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Arkansas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tramon Mark led the charge by earning 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Khalif Battle, who earned 21 points.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They claimed a resounding 98-58 victory over the at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Gardner-Webb did.

The Razorbacks and the Bulldogs both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

Arkansas strolled past Gardner-Webb when the teams last played back in November of 2021 by a score of 86-69. Will Arkansas repeat their success, or does Gardner-Webb have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.