Halftime Report

Arkansas is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 41-33 lead against Lipscomb.

If Arkansas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-4 in no time. On the other hand, Lipscomb will have to make due with a 7-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Lipscomb 7-5, Arkansas 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.71

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a holiday battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Simmons Bank Arena. Lipscomb will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, the Bisons earned a 78-71 win over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks came up short against the Sooners on Saturday and fell 79-70. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Arkansas has scored all season.

Makhi Mitchell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored nine points along with six rebounds and three blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Graham, who scored eight points along with five rebounds.

The Bisons' win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.2 points per game. As for the Razorbacks, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Lipscomb and Arkansas are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Lipscomb was pulverized by Arkansas 86-50 in their previous matchup back in December of 2020. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Lipscomb was down 46-24.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 14-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Razorbacks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.

Dec 05, 2020 - Arkansas 86 vs. Lipscomb 50

Injury Report for Arkansas

Trevon Brazile: gameTimeDecision (Ankle)

