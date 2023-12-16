Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Lipscomb 7-5, Arkansas 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a holiday battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Simmons Bank Arena. Arkansas took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Lipscomb, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Bisons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 78-71.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks couldn't handle the Sooners on Saturday and fell 79-70. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Arkansas has scored all season.

Despite the loss, Arkansas got a solid performance out of Makhi Mitchell, who scored nine points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jalen Graham, who scored eight points along with five rebounds.

The Bisons pushed their record up to 7-5 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.2 points per game. As for the Razorbacks, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Lipscomb just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lipscomb was dealt a punishing 86-50 defeat at the hands of Arkansas in their previous matchup back in December of 2020. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Lipscomb was down 46-24.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.