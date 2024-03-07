Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Arkansas looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 42-35 lead against LSU.

Arkansas came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: LSU 16-13, Arkansas 14-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully LSU likes a good challenge.

The matchup between Arkansas and Kentucky on Saturday hardly resembled the 63-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Razorbacks took a 111-102 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Tuesday (82), Arkansas still had to take the loss.

Despite the loss, Arkansas got a solid performance out of Khalif Battle, who scored 34 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Battle is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 34 or more in the last three games he's played. Tramon Mark was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact LSU proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Commodores by a score of 75-61. The win made it back-to-back wins for LSU.

LSU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jordan Wright out in front who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Reed, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

The Razorbacks now have a losing record at 14-15. As for the Tigers, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-13 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Arkansas is playing as the favorites at home, but their 4-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Arkansas is a 3.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LSU.