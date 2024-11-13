Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Troy 2-0, Arkansas 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Troy Trojans are taking a road trip to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Trojans, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Troy didn't have too much trouble with New Orleans as they won 78-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Trojans.

Troy was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Arkansas came up short against Baylor on Saturday and fell 72-67. The Razorbacks haven't had much luck with the Bears recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Arkansas' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Adou Thiero, who went 10 for 15 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds and two blocks, and Boogie Fland, who had 17 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Johnell Davis, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Troy's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Arkansas, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Troy is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-9-1 record against the spread.

Troy came up short against Arkansas when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 74-61. Can Troy avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 12.5-point favorite against Troy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas has won both of the games they've played against Troy in the last 7 years.