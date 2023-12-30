Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: UNCW 9-2, Arkansas 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas is on a three-game streak of home wins, while UNCW is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Arkansas Razorbacks will finish 2023 at home by hosting the UNCW Seahawks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, a fact Arkansas proved last Thursday. They walked away with an 83-73 victory over the Wildcats.

Arkansas can attribute much of their success to Tramon Mark, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Mark continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Khalif Battle, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Thundering Herd last Thursday, taking the game 78-69.

The Razorbacks are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for the Seahawks, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 4-8 ATS record.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 9.5-point favorite against UNCW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

