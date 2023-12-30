Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: UNCW 9-2, Arkansas 8-4

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UNCW waltzed into their game Thursday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Thundering Herd.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, a fact Arkansas proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 83-73 victory over the Wildcats. The win made it back-to-back wins for Arkansas.

Tramon Mark was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Khalif Battle was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Seahawks are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for the Razorbacks, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UNCW just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've made 48% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.