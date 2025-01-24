Halftime Report

Arkansas State and App. State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 30-25, Arkansas State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Arkansas State entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will App. State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: App. State 11-7, Arkansas State 14-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.24

What to Know

App. State and Arkansas State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Mountaineers sitting on five straight victories and the Red Wolves on three.

App. State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 58-50 win over James Madison on Saturday. The score was all tied up 20-20 at the break, but the Mountaineers were the better team in the second half.

Even though they won, App. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Arkansas State was far and away the favorite against Georgia State on Saturday. Arkansas State simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Georgia State 85-59. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-19.

App. State's victory bumped their record up to 11-7. As for Arkansas State, their win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: App. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Arkansas State, though, as they've only nailed 31.6% of their threes this season. Given App. State's sizable advantage in that area, Arkansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

App. State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Arkansas State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas State and App. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.