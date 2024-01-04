Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-12, Arkansas State 4-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Arkansas State is heading back home. The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Red Wolves were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 91-90 to the Panthers. Even though they lost, Arkansas State's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.5 points per game (they're now ranked 172nd in scoring overall).

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern finally caught a break after 13 consecutive losses dating back to last season. Everything went their way against the Golden Eagles on Saturday as the Eagles made off with a 88-67 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Georgia Southern has managed all season.

The Red Wolves' loss dropped their record down to 4-9. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 1-12.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Arkansas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Georgia Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas State ended up a good deal behind Georgia Southern in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, losing 68-53. Will Arkansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.